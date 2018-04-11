2018 NBA Draft: National player of the year Jalen Brunson leaving Villanova early for NBA
Brunson led the Wildcats to their second NCAA championship in three seasons
Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson swept the national player of the year awards after a remarkable junior season in which he led the Wildcats to a national championship, and now he's off to the NBA. The 6-foot-3 prospect announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft in a letter which published on ESPN.com on Wednesday.
"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the June NBA draft and hire an agent," Brunson wrote. "While I pride myself on remaining disciplined and focused to achieve these goals, I have grown as a man and have established lifelong relationships with my teammates, classmates, members of the basketball staff, fellow student-athletes and the wonderful educators and administrators of this prestigious university."
Brunson averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds for the title-winning Wildcats, who never won by fewer than 12 points in dominating the NCAA Tournament.
Brunson projects as a late-first round or early second-round draft pick who could be enticing for a team looking for a quality backup with the ability to develop into a starting caliber player in the right system.
