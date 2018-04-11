2018 NBA Draft: National player of the year Jalen Brunson leaving Villanova early for NBA

Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson swept the national player of the year awards after a remarkable junior season in which he led the Wildcats to a national championship, and now he's off to the NBA. The 6-foot-3 prospect announced his intentions to declare for the NBA Draft in a letter which published on ESPN.com on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the June NBA draft and hire an agent," Brunson wrote. "While I pride myself on remaining disciplined and focused to achieve these goals, I have grown as a man and have established lifelong relationships with my teammates, classmates, members of the basketball staff, fellow student-athletes and the wonderful educators and administrators of this prestigious university."

Brunson averaged 18.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds for the title-winning Wildcats, who never won by fewer than 12 points in dominating the NCAA Tournament.

Brunson projects as a late-first round or early second-round draft pick who could be enticing for a team looking for a quality backup with the ability to develop into a starting caliber player in the right system.