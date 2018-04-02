2018 NBA Draft news: Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. declares, will sign with agent

Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson Jr. announced Monday that he will make himself available for the 2018 NBA Draft and sign with an agent. Jackson Jr. posted the news to his Twitter account acknowledging that he struggled with whether to stay in college or go pro.

"Spartans, this was not an automatic decision," he wrote. "And honestly, thank you for making it one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to think about. While playing in the NBA was always my dream and desire, I did not know the opportunity would present itself in quite this way. I'm ready to live my dreams and I cannot pass it up."

Jackson becomes the third Spartans player to go one-and-done under Tom Izzo, joining Zach Randolph who did so in 2001, and Deyonta Davis who followed suit in 2016.

Jackson's departure further strips apart a talent-laden roster Izzo boasted in 2017-18, as he joins sophomore teammate Miles Bridges, who announced his decision to enter the NBA Draft last week.

Jackson is projected by CBS Sports' Gary Parrish as a high lottery pick in the draft in his most recent mock draft. He averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3 blocks per game in his lone season in East Lansing.