2018 NBA Mock Draft: This two-round projection is dominated by big men at the top

Deandre Ayton | Arizona | Fr | C Seems like we're making our way toward consensus status on Ayton to the Suns. The Arizona freshman, who I dubbed as a "power center" when he was swatting away mortals in college, has the body, skill set and dominant streak to potentially become a Hall of Fame player. That's why he's thought of as the No. 1 pick. You don't want to pass, in the event he becomes a 10-time All-Star. He's a great fit for Phoenix.

Marvin Bagley III | Duke | Fr | PF I've been confused over the developments in the past month that have turned the No. 1 overall discussion into an Ayton-or-Doncic-only debate. Bagley's oddly been pushed to the side for most, but not here, not with me. While I still have Ayton ever so slightly ahead, I think Bagley's got a much higher floor and makes a lot of sense for Sacramento at No. 2. I would not be surprised if he wound up going No. 1.

Luka Doncic | International | SG The Slovenian's credentials are undeniable. Doncic is considered by many scouts to be the most pro-ready prospect in this class, due in good part to the fact he was outstanding for two-plus years playing in Europe. He recently became the youngest player ever to earn MVP in EuroLeague. Atlanta has slipped in recent years, after flirting with becoming a top-three team in the Eastern Conference, and so drafting Doncic could give the franchise a preternaturally gifted talent that could be the key building block for the next four years.

Trae Young | Oklahoma | Fr | PG Expect the Trae buzz to build between the end of the Finals and draft night. He became the first player, as a freshman, to lead men's Division I in scoring and assists. He had unreliable teammates and was burdened with far too much ... and yet he still was impressive, given how the offense was basically his. Young would make for an ideal understudy to Mike Conley, who knows a lot about leaving college earlier than initially expected.

Jaren Jackson Jr. | Michigan State | Fr | PF Opinions on Jackson differ. I'm not as high on him as some, but others think he could wind up as a top-two player from this class. He's 6-11.25 in shoes -- and maybe still growing? Gobs of upside here. Going to Dallas would allow him the room to grow but also get playing time fairly immediately. Most importantly for Jackson is the coaching situation. He'd get to learn from Rick Carlisle, who is unquestionably considered a top-10 coach in the game.

Michael Porter Jr. | Missouri | Fr | PF The Magic need a face-of-the-franchise player. If Porter's back is OK, he's got the skill and the size (will be listed as a power forward but has the tangibles of a small forward) to be an All-Star. He barely played at Missouri last season because of the back problem, but if he's still on the board at No. 6 and you're Orlando and you're good with his medical report, you have to take him.

Mohamed Bamba | Texas | Fr | C Bamba recently worked out for the Bulls. He'd be a great fit in Chicago, which needs upgrades defensively in the paint. Bamba was an elite shot-blocker in college and someone who was given freedom (perhaps too much freedom) on offense. His game is still growing, and he's a smart player. If he wants to, he'll last 15 years in the NBA because of his length, athleticism and wits.

Mikal Bridges | Villanova | Jr | SF The Cavaliers need more versatility and better second- and third-level defensive options. Bridges, who spent the past two years growing his game to where he blossomed into top-10-pick material, would be among the best natural fits in Cleveland as almost any player outside the top three in this year's draft. Much more than a 3-and-D guy, in my estimation.

Collin Sexton | Alabama | Fr | PG Sexton is smaller than people realize, and I think that could hurt him when it comes to being selected in spots 5-8. Hard to see how he gets past No. 9, though. New York has a nice current point guard in Frank Ntilikina, but Sexton has the athleticism and competitive streak to step in and be a star in New York.

Wendell Carter Jr. | Duke | Fr | PF/C Thrived at Duke but was overshadowed by Bagley and, to an extent, Grayson Allen's general stardom. Carter (13.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg) is never going to be the A option on a team, but you're not looking to get that at No. 10. Instead, he'll be a three-level option (perhaps as soon as his second year) and would do more for the 76ers than the messy, ongoing Markelle Fultz experiment.

Lonnie Walker | Miami | Fr | SG Quite simply: My nominee for 2018-19 Donovan Mitchell Candidate. Which is to say: An under-the-radar player taken outside the top 10 with the best shot at challenging for Rookie of the Year. Walker, highly regarded coming out of high school in 2017, was occasionally wowing with the Hurricanes last season and has only improved his stock since he declared.

Robert Williams | Texas A&M | So | PF/C An athletic 4 who will enter the NBA with a skill set that will allow him to average 10 rebounds and three blocks in no time. Very athletic, sporting a 7-5 wingspan. Williams passed on the combine this season. Confident, or not wanting further exposure? I'm banking on a team being smitten with his ceiling. The Clippers have lottery insurance, so why not?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Kentucky | Fr | PG Gilgeous-Alexander joins Trae Young as the two projected lottery picks who were nowhere near the first round -- let alone the top 60 picks -- back in early November. The Kentucky point guard proved to be high-IQ, constantly making winning plays and largely indefatigable. Plus, it wouldn't be an NBA Draft in the modern era if John Calipari didn't provide at least one lotto pick.

Miles Bridges | Michigan State | So | SF A year after opting to stay on at MSU, Bridges' stock remains largely unchanged. I think he falls to 14 due to players ahead of him offering up a bit more well-rounded, NBA-style skills. This is not a knock on Bridges, though, who if anything might be a tad underrated at this point. One of the most athletic prospects in a fairly athletic crop of players.

Kevin Knox | Kentucky | Fr | SF Knox is going to be drafted high because he looks the part, and general managers will see a solid third option on offense if he finds his ceiling. Knox was the most talented player on Kentucky's roster last season. He needs more aggressiveness to his game, but ultimately he's equipped to fit well in Washington's scheme.

Zhaire Smith | Texas Tech | Fr | SF It was a huge March for Smith, who made it to the Elite Eight with the Red Raiders. Remember how Zach LaVine popped in the draft a few years back? Smith has a lot of similar attributes. He can't create his own shot yet, but won't be asked to do that in Phoenix.

De'Anthony Melton | USC | So | PG Melton hasn't played competitive basketball in more than a year; he sat out 2017-18 due to being associated with the FBI's investigation into college basketball. Yet as a freshman he posted 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He was a stud, and his well-rounded numbers didn't do him enough justice. I think he becomes a surprisingly high first round pick.

Khyri Thomas | Creighton | Jr | SG Another player I'm slotting higher than most others. Think he'd be a great fit with San Antonio, and think if he wound up going to the Spurs their system would wind up turning him into a lesser version of Kawhi Leonard. Maybe the best two-way player in this draft, and he's bigger than his 6-3 frame indicates on paper.

Keita Bates-Diop | Ohio State | Jr | SF The Hawks have some interesting decisions to make in this draft. Bates-Diop is a gamble (was last year a sign of good things to come, or did Chris Holtmann squeeze the most out of Bates-Diop in his first year at OSU?) but when you've got a tweener forward with range and a fully developed body, you can go for it in this spot.

Aaron Holiday | UCLA | Jr | PG Holiday statistically put up one of the best seasons UCLA had seen in the past 30 years. Great lead guard athleticism and decision-making. The Timberwolves are trying to break through in the deep West. Adding Holiday is a seemingly small move that could pay off within three years. I think he can give you 15 quality minutes in the playoffs tomorrow.

Elie Okobo | International | SG The next best Euro prospect on the board after Doncic. I've got Okobo higher than many, because recent trends suggest we won't get to 24 or 25 without at least a second international player taken. Utah has space to fill here, as Okobo can play combo guard. Perception is that his stock has steadily increased over the past two months.

Kevin Huerter | Maryland | So | SG I was always high on Huerter from early on at Maryland, but even as recently as four weeks ago I could not have guessed he'd be a top-25 pick. Nevertheless, he was arguably a top-three standout guy at the combine. Now it's tough to see him falling beyond the 26th or 27th slot. The Bulls make sense here, as I have them going defense-first with the Bamba pick earlier.

Troy Brown | Oregon | Fr | SF An unknown for most NBA and college fans, as Oregon took a big step back last season and wasn't in the NCAA Tournament. Brown's a classic case of a five-star guy coming out of high school, testing well in the evaluation period for scouts and taking full advantage of his potential. Indiana could use him in spot duty and take a flier on him.

Chandler Hutchison | Boise State | Sr | SF Love stories like this. Hutchison quietly did his work, got better, and is going to come out of Boise State as a highly probable first-round pick. Yet many who read this might not know him at all. He's a regional fit with Portland, staying in the Pacific Northwest. Well-rounded wing who has among the best handles for any player 6-7 or taller in this draft.

Donte DiVincenzo | Villanova | So | SG After his impressive combine run, I might have DiVincenzo too low, but here's why I think he's a tough read between 20-30 in this draft: What position will he play? Not that the NBA dictates position necessities in the traditional sense now, but he's clearly not equipped to run an NBA offense at this stage. He's athletic but still undersized against many NBA 2s. I think going to the Lakers makes a lot of sense. He can take his time there, on a young squad, but also arrives in LA as a big-name guy.

Bruce Brown | Miami | So | SG Smart player, hard worker, good NBA body. Was hurt at the end of the season, so that has his stock up in the air to a degree. Not going to average 15 points or anything like that in the NBA, but we have to put value on guys who commit to defense and embrace their role. Philadelphia would be fortunate to land a rotation player like Brown.

Dzanan Musa | International | SF Good/youthful prospect, and almost certainly guaranteed to be a third international player taken in the first round. Young, growing, already a fabulous scorer. Brad Stevens would probably turn him into a borderline All-Star by year four or something.

Jerome Robinson | Boston College | Jr | SG I. Love. This. Fit. Robinson's frame and game fit Golden State perfectly, and I mean perfectly. The BC wing averaged 20.7 points and shot 49 percent from the field last season. He was one of on-the-fence prospects heading into May, but his workouts and combine showing solidified him as a first-round talent as far as I'm concerned. Warriors only get more dangerous with a pick like this.

Jalen Brunson | Villanova | Jr | PG If Brunson is available here, Brooklyn needs to pick him, and I means needs. There will be other prospects that are tempting, or more athletic, or more skilled in certain ways. Brunson is going to be the best basketball player available on the board at this spot. Brooklyn's a terrible team. Start the turnaround here and take someone who's going to last in the league for at least a decade.