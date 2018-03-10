2018 NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets
The SEC, ACC, American, Big 12, Pac-12 and Big East tournaments are all in action Saturday
Conference tournament season is in full swing, and more than a dozen NCAA championship games will determine more automatic bids on Saturday, when there could also be a hefty handful of stolen bids.
The conference title run continues until Selection Sunday, and Saturday's slate is no slouch, what with all but six of the remaining 19 auto bids set to be dished out.
Among the conference championship matchups are those of the ACC (No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 6 North Carolina), the Big 12 (No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia), the Big East (No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence) and the Pac-12 (No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 USC).
USC, of course, could steal a bid with an upset. Its lack of quality wins currently has the Trojans off the bracket, so that's an obvious game to watch at 10 p.m. ET, especially considering the up-and-down nature of Arizona's season, which began with a No. 3 national ranking. A win by USC would also, as CBS Sports' Jerry Palm notes, steal a bid from the bottom of the at-large pool.
Mountain West's showdown between New Mexico and San Diego State will also be on tap, although it now serves as the pinnacle of a two-bid league after Nevada's semifinals loss. And the Big 12 tournament, in which Kansas entered No. 9 in the country, is guaranteed to feature a new champion after Iowa State's early loss to Texas. A victory by West Virginia, which was swept by the Jayhawks in the regular season, could potentially elevate the Mountaineers to a No. 2 seed.
Conference tournaments still in action also include:
- ACC - Championship game
- Atlantic 10 - Semifinals
- Big East - Championship game
- Big 12 - Championship game
- Conference USA - Championship game
- MEAC - Championship game
- Mountain West - Championship game
- Pac-12 - Championship game
- SEC - Semifinals
- Southland - Semifinals
- Sun Belt - Semifinals
|2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
|
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
|
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
|
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|Bucknell
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|UNC Greensboro
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|South Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|Gonzaga
Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.
-
Coaching changes tracker: Ollie out
UConn has fired Kevin Ollie; will Rhode Island's Dan Hurley wind up taking the job? Should...
-
How to watch the Big 12 Tournament
The Jayhawks swept two regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers
-
Big East Tournament: Bracket, scores
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Providence vs. Villanova game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch ACC Tournament finals
North Carolina, the defending NCAA champion but a No. 6 seed in Brooklyn, upended Duke
-
Mizzou's Barnett arrested for DWI
Barnett's incident comes on the heels of Mizzou's early ouster in the SEC Tournament