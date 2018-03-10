2018 NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets

Conference tournament season is in full swing, and more than a dozen NCAA championship games will determine more automatic bids on Saturday, when there could also be a hefty handful of stolen bids.

The conference title run continues until Selection Sunday, and Saturday's slate is no slouch, what with all but six of the remaining 19 auto bids set to be dished out.

Among the conference championship matchups are those of the ACC (No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 6 North Carolina), the Big 12 (No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 West Virginia), the Big East (No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Providence) and the Pac-12 (No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 USC).

USC, of course, could steal a bid with an upset. Its lack of quality wins currently has the Trojans off the bracket, so that's an obvious game to watch at 10 p.m. ET, especially considering the up-and-down nature of Arizona's season, which began with a No. 3 national ranking. A win by USC would also, as CBS Sports' Jerry Palm notes, steal a bid from the bottom of the at-large pool.

Mountain West's showdown between New Mexico and San Diego State will also be on tap, although it now serves as the pinnacle of a two-bid league after Nevada's semifinals loss. And the Big 12 tournament, in which Kansas entered No. 9 in the country, is guaranteed to feature a new champion after Iowa State's early loss to Texas. A victory by West Virginia, which was swept by the Jayhawks in the regular season, could potentially elevate the Mountaineers to a No. 2 seed.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.