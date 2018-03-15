2018 NCAA Tournament bracket advice, in the form of haiku

For about 12 perfect hours, the NCAA Tournament holds its perfect form: 64 teams. We got to that number after Syracuse beat Arizona State on Wednesday night.

So here we are again. It's time for an annual, lyrical preview. Simple, concise and disciplined. A look at 32 games all in haiku form. The syllabic-mandated poetry is done in 5-7-5 pattern.

You know my March mantra: Long preview can reveal so much. But, sometimes, things are better left said as briefly as possible. In my case, sometimes even briefer than that. And certainly leaving plenty to be desired.

As always, here it is, the field of 2018, as poetically as I can put it.

EAST

Villanova (1) vs. Radford (16)

Nova now the fave

This is March? No, this is Rad

Brunson an android

Virginia Tech (8) vs. Alabama (9)

Toughest 8-9 game

Buzz will change shirts at halftime

Sexton is must-see

West Virginia (5) vs. Murray State (12)

This gonna be good

Jevon Carter came on home

Murray (State): Prizint!

Wichita State (4) vs. Marshall (13)

ISO: Shockers' D

Ha: Shox jump league, get good seed

Herd style of play: FUN

Florida (6) vs. St. Bonaventure (11)

Bonnies' boss backcourt

This one is for Bob Lanier

Gators: great dark horse

Texas Tech (3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (14)

F. short for "Freaking"

Red Raiders so overlooked

Battle for Texas

Arkansas (7) vs. Butler (10)

Hogs and Dogs tip off

Butler beat Villanova

Ark has pro center

Purdue (2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (15)

Expect a blowout

For me, Purdue best 2 seed

Isaac Haas: oak tree

Bonnies bounce onward / Florida Gators are up next / Big-time Thursday game Brian Spurlock / USA TODAY Sports

MIDWEST

Kansas (1) vs. Penn (16):

Penn is not winning

Seriously, don't pick Penn

Game is IN KANSAS

Seton Hall (8) vs. North Carolina State (9)

State has some huge wins

Duke, Tar Heels, Arizona

Hall has more talent

Clemson (5) vs. New Mexico State (12)

All these 12s are good!

This run saved Brad Brownell's job

Return of the WAC

Auburn (4) vs. Charleston (13)

Upset potential

Bruce looks frayed at the edges

Or maybe he's fried

TCU (6) vs. Syracuse (11)

Cuse is in the house

Froggies waited 20 years

Last Dance: '98

Michigan State (3) vs. Bucknell (14)

Chic Final Four pick

Dramatic year for Sparty

What will Izzo say?

Rhode Island (7) vs. Oklahoma (10)

One Hurley is out

Final college game for Trae?

Top Thursday matchup

Duke (2) vs. Iona (15)

Devils fallible

Lehigh. Mercer. Iona?

Grayson farewell tour

Thursday: Trae first up / URI has the guard play / Freshman of the Year USATSI

SOUTH

Virginia (1) vs. UMBC (16)

No Hunter? Uh-oh

Final Four much tougher now

Retrievers: best dogs

Creighton (8) vs. Kansas State (9)

May not be that close

Marcus Foster revenge game

Wildcat —> Bluejay

Kentucky (5) vs. Davidson (12)

Game is in Boise

That site gives us some epics

Edney and Hampton

Arizona (4) vs. Buffalo (13)

Sean Miller: coaching

DeAndre Ayton: playing

Bye, bye, Buffalo

Miami (6) vs. Loyola Chicago (11)

Best game in Dallas

Loyola very trendy

Almost too trendy

Tennessee (3) vs. Wright State (14)

SEC co-champs

Salute: Admiral Schofield

Vols win this easy

Nevada (7) vs. Texas (10)

Bamba born to block

Nevada plays a fun style

Toughest 7-10

Cincinnati (2) vs. Georgia State (15)

Not that Gary Clark

Please bring back stool, Ron Hunter

Wendy's, where u at?

Wahoos are hampered / Pack-line D can't be cure-all / Did you stick with Cavs? USATSI

WEST

Xavier (1) vs. Texas Southern (16)

Trevon Bluiett: ice

No love for X as a 1

Last year made the Eight!

Missouri (8) vs. Florida State (9)

Tigers have their chance

FSU is just OK

MPJ: ball out

Ohio State (5) vs. South Dakota State (12)

Bunnies and Buckeyes

5 seed no one saw coming

Mike Daum? No, Mike Damn

Gonzaga (4) vs. UNC Greensboro (13)

The other Sparty

Down year? Not for Gonzaga

Will not be that close

Houston (6) vs. San Diego State (11)

Such a blah matchup

Rob Gray, rethink that top knot

Cougars' good karma

Michigan (3) vs. Montana (14)

My upset special

Long layoff for Michigan

Yeah, this will backfire

Texas A&M (7) vs. Providence (10)

Friar fans are fun

Aggies: underachievers

Wear that towel, Ed

North Carolina (2) vs. Lipscomb (15)

No more grade fraud talk

Theo and Roy, one more time

Bisons' Dance debut

...

That Is all I got

We are now at 64

The perfect number