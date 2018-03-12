2018 NCAA Tournament bracket: Data, history say North Carolina is a Final Four long shot

After a strong run to the ACC title game, North Carolina earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, joining Purdue, Duke and Cincinnati. But if history and data are good indicators, the Tar Heels (25-10) are in for an extremely difficult path to repeating as champions.

Only six times since the advent of seeding in 1979 has a pair of No. 2 seeds advanced to the Final Four in the same year, the most recent being in 2016 with Villanova and Oklahoma. And the No. 2 seeds were completely shut out of the Final Four last year.

Translation: If history is any indication, only one of these No. 2 seeds, at most, ends up in San Antonio.

SportsLine's advanced computer model, which had a 27-5 record on its first-round NCAA Tournament picks last season, has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times and agrees. It's calling for major trouble for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina has just a 16.5 percent chance of reaching the Final Four, according to the computer's projections, easily the lowest of any No. 2 seed. One No. 3 seed, and even a No. 4 seed, have better chances than the Tar Heels of making it to San Antonio.

That's because UNC faces plenty of potential pitfalls in a challenging West Region.

The Tar Heels could easily meet No. 3 Michigan in the Sweet 16. The Wolverines enter the 2018 NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the nation, riding a nine-game winning streak that culminated with wins over top-10 squads Michigan State and Purdue on their way to claiming the Big Ten Tournament crown.

And if North Carolina escapes that, a likely matchup against Xavier or Gonzaga -- two offensive juggernauts -- awaits. Either team would be a massive challenge for a UNC squad that is 195th in the nation in scoring defense.

Use extreme caution before penciling the Tar Heels into the Final Four in any kind of bracket challenge.

So which No. 2 seed has the best chance at advancing to the Final Four? And which huge upsets will rock college basketball and destroy brackets? Visit SportsLine to see the optimized NCAA Tournament bracket, and see which underdogs to lock in now, all from the model that nailed 27 of 32 first-round picks last year.