2018 NCAA Tournament: Bracket, scores, results from March Madness games to set Final Four

March Madness is nearing an end, as the NCAA Tournament field has suddenly shrunk to four following the conclusion of the Elite Eight on Sunday. Two No. 1 seeds, Villanova and Kansas, punched its tickets to San Antonio, joining Loyola-Chicago and Michigan, which did the same on Saturday.

Villanova paved its way relatively drama-free, as has been the case for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats knocked off Texas Tech 71-59 -- its closest contest of the tournament to date -- and reserved their date Saturday with 1 seed Kansas out of the Midwest Region.

Speaking of Kansas: The Jayhawks survived and advanced by the hair on their chinny-chin-chin. It took an overtime period to decide their eventual 85-81 victory over No. 2 seed Duke, but now Bill Self returns to San Antonio -- the place he won his only national title a decade ago -- with hopes of repeating that same magic Mario Chalmers and those Jayhawks formulated.

