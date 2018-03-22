2018 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sweet 16 predictions and round-by-round picks from proven computer simulation

The first two rounds of the 2018 NCAA Tournament were full of historic upsets, epic comebacks, and last-second miracles. Before you lock in your 2018 March Madness bracket picks for the Sweet 16 and beyond, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



Over the past three NCAA Tournaments, SportsLine's model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed a staggering 16 of 23 first-round upsets, including 12 of 18 by double-digit seeds.



And in a wild first round this year, the model went 24-8 straight-up, including calling big upsets by 10-seed Butler, 11-seed Loyola-Chicago, and 13-seed Buffalo.



That wasn't a fluke, either. Their simulations crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. The model is 15-3 on top-rated NCAA Tournament spread picks entering the Sweet 16.



If you're looking for a pick that will give you a huge edge in your round-by-round bracket for the Sweet 16, the model says you should back 4-seed Gonzaga to come out of the West region and make the Final Four.



Gonzaga has rattled off 16 straight wins and lost just once since Christmas. They beat Ohio State by six in the round of 32 after edging UNC-Greensboro by four in their NCAA Tournament opener.

The model says Gonzaga beats 9-seed Florida State on Thursday in 69 percent of simulations. The Bulldogs would then face the winner of Texas A&M-Michigan.



The simulations say Gonzaga is a 43.2 percent favorite to reach the Final Four, the highest in the West and the third best of any team left in March Madness 2018.



Another curveball: Michigan easily covers a three-point spread against red-hot Texas A&M and wins, 68-62. The Wolverines are winning the game outright in 69 percent of simulations. They've won 11 straight dating back to Feb. 11 and beat both Michigan State and Ohio State by double-digits during that span.

Don't be fooled by A&M's 21-point demolition of North Carolina -- back Michigan to win in the 2018 Sweet 16.



