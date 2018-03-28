NCAA Tournament bracket: Updated bracket to get you ready for Final Four weekend

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament gave us memorable games, memorable faces and now, what looks like a memorable conclusion. The Final Four as balanced as anyone could hope for, and it's starting Thursday.

Loyola-Chicago is the Cinderella. Michigan is the football power. Villanova is the small-school power. And Kansas is the historic "blue blood." The Final Four is set, the 2018 NCAA Tournament's end in sight. And it's never looked so compelling.

But your bracket? That's been torn to shreds, right? So start out the right way: Print out your bracket anew. You can get an updated bracket in PDF form by clicking the link here to try your luck again.

That way you can make the decisions for Saturday's games -- Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan and Villanova vs. Kansas -- that will set the stage for Monday's national championship. The Wildcats and Jayhawks look powerful, but don't sleep on that left side of the bracket -- wild things are going on there.

And if you are one of those whose original bracket has long been busted, you're not alone. Take a look at some of the celebrities who may need to print out a new bracket themselves.

Former FBI director James Comey had Virginia winning the whole thing. Whoops.

I don’t have personalized bracket stationary like @BarackObama but I got the substance (and a smoother shot tbh). pic.twitter.com/QJ8HF4CwDW — James Comey (@Comey) March 14, 2018

Yup, Super Bowl champion Chris Long had Virginia too. Oh boy.

Barack Obama had Michigan State winning the whole thing. Done.

Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better, but here are my brackets this year: https://t.co/ETRchPcZxF pic.twitter.com/gnNXw0Ysxr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2018

George Bush had Virginia in the Final Four, but his champion Aggies are still alive!

John McCain had Virginia losing! Unfortunately it was to the team he picked to win the championship, Arizona, which also lost in the first round.

One guy claimed to have called the UMBC upset, but he took things a little too far.

Get yours going again, and you, too, can have the whole first round right.