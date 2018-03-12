2018 NCAA Tournament DFS: Best FanDuel Bracket Pick'em Challenge picks

The daily fantasy sports site FanDuel is holding a Bracket Pick'em for March Madness 2018. Entrants pick five teams whose seeds add up to at least 20, and the longer those teams survive, the better your chances of cashing. Before you set your lineup for this contest, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say.



McClure is a professional DFS player and predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. He has over $1 million in DFS winnings and cashed huge on countless lineups in NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and other sports in the past year.



Now McClure, who is recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune," has locked in his optimal lineup for the 2018 Bracket Pick'em Challenge on FanDuel.



One pick we'll give away: McClure is rostering 3-seed Michigan State.



The Spartans were in contention for a top seed before falling to rival Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. That dropped Michigan State down to a No. 3, but that only makes the Spartans a value play on FanDuel.



Led by Tom Izzo, arguably one of the best NCAA Tournament coaches of this generation, Michigan State rolls into March Madness with a 29-4 overall record. Two of those losses came to Michigan -- a team MSU can't meet until the championship game.



The Spartans won 13 games in a row prior to their loss to the Wolverines and haven't lost to anybody other than Michigan since early January.



And with a pair of likely NBA lottery picks in Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson leading the way, Michigan State is a complete team that is in the top 20 nationally in many key statistical categories like scoring defense, rebounds per game and assists per game.



Lock in Michigan State has a key part of your FanDuel Bracket Pick'em Challenge lineup and look for a huge run from the Spartans.



McClure is also targeting a surprising 5-seed that many experts are sleeping on. This team has Final Four upside, but will allow you to load your roster up with plenty of other top contenders. This pick could be the difference between cashing big or going home with nothing.



