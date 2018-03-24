2018 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 best bets: This 4-way Saturday parlay pays 10-to-1

There are two surprising Elite Eight matchups on tap for Saturday. First, 11-seed Loyola-Chicago faces 9-seed Kansas State, and then 9-seed Florida State takes on 3-seed Michigan. If you're feeling bold, SportsLine's Projection Model has put together a four-way parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000.



The SportsLine computer is on a red-hot 27-15 streak picking NCAA Tournament games and has called 12 of the 18 double-digit-seed upsets in the first round the past three years.



Now, the computer has simulated Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State and Florida State vs. Michigan 10,000 times and it came up with strong spread and Over-Under picks.



We'll give one away. The model is projecting a low-scoring contest between the Ramblers and Wildcats, and predicts the total to slide Under 126.5 points in 63 percent of simulations.



But what about the point spread? Is the computer expecting favored Kansas State to cover? And what is the computer predicting for Seminoles-Wolverines?



Michigan barely squeaked past Houston, 64-63, to get into the Sweet 16. But after its dominating 27-point win over Texas A&M, it has covered the spread in four of its past five games -- just like Florida State.



The Wolverines, who are ninth in the nation in scoring defense at 63.3 points per game, have yielded fewer than 67 points in five of their last six contests. But the Seminoles had no trouble scoring against defensive-minded Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, rolling to a 75-60 victory.



The computer also is projecting glaring stats in this Florida State vs. Michigan game that has nudged it to one side of the spread and the Over-Under.



