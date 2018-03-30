2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four prop bets: Best picks for Michigan-Loyola, Villanova-Kansas

There are plenty of ways to wager on the 2018 NCAA Tournament Final Four besides the spread and total for each game. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will make proposition bets, which are available at every sportsbook.

You can pick whether Kansas center Udoka Azubuike goes over or under 12.5 points. You can also wager on the largest lead for either team.

Before you lock in your Final Four prop bets, you need to see what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. Nagel has been SportsLine's top college basketball handicapper this season and has been especially clutch when it counts. He is 21-10 on postseason prop bets, including the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl LII.

We'll give one of his favorite props for the Final Four away: Nagel says Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson lives up to his National Player of the Year hype and goes over his posted point total of 18.5.

"Brunson had 27 in the comeback win against West Virginia [in the East Regional semifinals] and, given the anticipated up-tempo flow to this contest, should clip his season average on Saturday," Nagel told SportsLine.

We can also tell you Nagel anticipates Azubuike logging limited minutes and going under 12.5 points in the Final Four.

"Azubuike has clipped this mark just once since the calendar flipped to March, getting 14 points against Clemson," Nagel said. "Look for him to end under this number on Saturday."

Nagel also says one player will rise to the occasion and sail over his projected point total. It's a prop bet you need to back for the 2018 Final Four. He's sharing who it is, along with his other top plays, at SportsLine.

What prop bets should you back in the Final Four? Visit SportsLine now to get all of the top selections from SportsLine's No. 1 college basketball handicapper who's 21-10 on postseason props.