2018 NCAA Tournament: Four things to know about the Final Four

Kansas and Villanova joined Loyola-Chicago and Michigan on Sunday in reserving its spots to the 2018 Final Four.

It took an overtime thriller for KU to oust Duke and punch its ticket; Villanova, meanwhile, cruised to another double digit win and proved why it has become the even odds favorite to cut down the nets on the first Monday night in April.

There are storylines aplenty with all four teams making their way to San Antonio for the sport's premier event, but which is most relevant? We've narrowed it down to a final four -- (get it!) -- of factoids you should know to prepare yourself for the final leg of the college hoops season.

1. San Antonio has brought great joy to Kansas fans

This will be the fourth time the Final Four has been held in San Antonio. But it's the first in a decade -- and in 2008, Kansas cut down the nets in the Alamodome.

Mario Chalmers and the Jayhawks took down Memphis in the title game one decade ago. That's one of Kansas' three titles -- the other two came in 1988 in Kansas City, Mo., and 1952 in Seattle. A second title in San Antonio would also be Hall of Fame coach Bill Self's second.

2. Loyola-Chicago matches the lowest-seeded team to reach Final Four



Loyola-Chicago's Final Four appearance makes just the fourth time in NCAA Tournament history that an 11 seed has advanced this far in the Big Dance. The Ramblers join LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), and VCU (2011).

Loyola can do what no 11-seed has done before it though, as a win over Michigan would put it in the title game. None of the previous 11 seeds won a national semifinal game.

The only other time the Ramblers made it this far in the NCAA Tournament was 1963, before seeding. They won the whole thing by knocking off Cincinnati, 60-58 in the title game. Can the magic of Sister Jean, Loyola's lovable 98-year-old nun, propel them to the championship?

3. Villanova can win its second title in three seasons

Villanova is two years removed from making the Final Four, and last trip paid out big with a national championship appearance -- and win -- over North Carolina at the buzzer.

Only the Florida Gators have done in this century what Villanova is on the cusp of doing: winning two titles in three seasons. The Gators achieved the feat by winning them back to back in 2006 and 2007 under Billy Donovan, which sparked legitimate dynasty talk for the Gators. A second title in three years for 'Nova would do the same for Jay Wright's program.

4. This is John Beilein's best defensive team ever



Previous iterations of John Beilein's teams have been OK defensively but fantastic on offense. The latter remains true about this Wolverines team, however their defense is the best unit remaining in the field.

When CBS Sports' Matt Norlander watched them in the Big Ten Tournament three weeks ago, he came to this conclusion: Michigan is a Final Four-caliber team thanks to its best defense under John Beilein.

It's unclear if Norlander is an actual wizard, but what is clear is this: Michigan's defense is legitimately good enough to be better than Final Four-caliber good. Its defense has limited teams to 37.1 percent shooting from the floor and 25.6 percent from the 3 this Tournament, numbers that would rank second and first nationally in the regular season.

If Michigan can find its stride in any fashion on offense, it may be well on its way to its first championship game appearance since 2013.