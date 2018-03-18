2018 NCAA Tournament: Live scores, updates from March Madness' second-round games

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

We're halfway to the Sweet 16. Eight teams advanced Saturday to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament and on Sunday, the second round continues and eight teams will join Kentucky, Loyola-Chicago, Gonzaga, Michigan, Villanova, Texas Tech, Kansas and Duke.

You can follow all of the action during March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with updates from all of Saturday's games.

Second round: Sunday, March 18

No. 2 Purdue 76 , No. 10 Butler 73



Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)

5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (CBS)



6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)

7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (TBS)



Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC (truTV)

Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TNT)



Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (TBS)

You can follow along with all of Sunday's action here in our LIVE blog.