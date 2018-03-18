2018 NCAA Tournament: Live scores, updates from March Madness' second-round games
The second round of the NCAA Tournament continues Sunday
We're halfway to the Sweet 16. Eight teams advanced Saturday to the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament and on Sunday, the second round continues and eight teams will join Kentucky, Loyola-Chicago, Gonzaga, Michigan, Villanova, Texas Tech, Kansas and Duke.
You can follow all of the action during March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with updates from all of Saturday's games.
Second round: Sunday, March 18
- No. 2 Purdue 76, No. 10 Butler 73
- Approx. 2:40 p.m. -- No. 3 Michigan St. vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- 5:15 p.m. -- No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (CBS)
- 6:10 p.m. -- No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (TNT)
- 7:10 p.m. -- No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (TBS)
- Approx. 7:45 p.m. -- No. 9 Kansas St. vs. No. 16 UMBC (truTV)
- Approx. 8:40 p.m. -- No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida St. (TNT)
- Approx. 9:40 p.m. -- No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (TBS)
You can follow along with all of Sunday's action here in our LIVE blog.
