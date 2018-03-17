2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates from March Madness' second-round games Saturday
The second round of the NCAA Tournament begins Saturday
Thursday and Friday's first round mayhem almost assuredly busted your bracket into pieces, but guess what? March Madness has a way of luring you back in for more.
It's called March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with updates from all of Saturday's games.
You can follow along with all of Saturday's action here in our LIVE blog.
Second Round
SATURDAY
All times p.m. and Eastern.
12:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
5:15, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo
6:10, TNT: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago
7:10, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida
