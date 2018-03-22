2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, scores from March Madness' Sweet 16 on Thursday
After a bananas opening weekend of March Madness, only 16 teams remain
The first weekend of March Madness is through, and it lived up to the billing and then some. From UMBC shocking Virginia, Loyola-Chicago cementing itself as a Cinderella, and Jordan Poole hitting the biggest shot for Michigan since Trey Burke, there was a lot to celebrate. Now, we're down to 16 teams, which means that this weekend we can breathe a bit more with less games on at once, but the action only gets more intense.
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22
- 7:07 p.m. ET -- No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 7 Nevada (GameTracker) -- CBS
- 7:37 p.m. ET -- No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Michigan (GameTracker) -- TBS
- 9:37 p.m. ET -- No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky (GameTracker) -- CBS
- 9:59 p.m. ET -- No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 4 Gonzaga (GameTracker) -- TBS
