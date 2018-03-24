2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, scores, results from Saturday's March Madness Elite Eight
Two teams will be headed to the Final Four after Saturday's games
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to a college basketball dream trip. Play Round by Round now.
We're getting closer to the Final Four as two teams will punch their ticket to San Antonio on Saturday. In the first Elite Eight game, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago faces No. 9 seed Kansas State in the South Regional final. In the second game No. 3 seed Michigan goes against No. 9 Florida State in the West Regional final. Follow all the action here.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
If LIVE updates aren't showing, please <em>CLICK HERE</em>
Elite Eight: Saturday's games
6:09 p.m. Loyola-Chicago (31-5) vs. No. 9 Kansas State (25-11)
- TBS | March Madness LIVE!
8:49 p.m. No. 3 Michigan (31-7) vs. No. 9 Florida State (23-11)
- TBS | March Madness LIVE!
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
-
Zags will make conference decision soon
The Bulldogs may be playing in the Mountain West as soon as the 2018-19 season
-
Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago preview
K-State is fresh off an upset of UK, and face Cinderella story Loyola in the Elite Eight on...
-
Big 12 has 3 teams in the Elite Eight
A team from the Missouri Valley also is making some noise
-
Edwards visits TTU locker after loss
Edwards scored 12 points in a 78-65 loss to the Red Raiders
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Elite Eight, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with eight teams vying for the four precious...