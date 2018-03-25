2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, scores, results from Sunday's March Madness Elite Eight games

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to a college basketball dream trip. Play Round by Round now.

The first No. 1 seed has made it to the Final Four. Villanova, the top-seeded team in the East Regional, defeated No. 3 seed Texas Tech 71-59 on Sunday to return to the Final Four for the second time in three years. The Wildcats will face the winner of Sunday's Duke-Kansas game in the national semifinals.

On Saturday Loyola-Chicago and Michigan punched their tickets to San Antonio. In the first Elite Eight game, the Ramblers handled Kansas State in convincing fashion, 78-62. Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the West, did the same with Florida State in the nightcap, holding off the Seminoles 58-54.

Elite Eight: Sunday's games

