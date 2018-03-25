2018 NCAA Tournament: Live updates, scores, results from Sunday's March Madness Elite Eight

Loyola--Chicago is headed to the Final Four

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to a college basketball dream trip. Play Round by Round now.

Half of the Final Four has been formed, as Loyola-Chicago and Michigan punched its tickets to San Antonio on Saturday. In the first Elite Eight game, the Ramblers handled Kansas State in convincing fashion, 78-62. Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the West, did the same with Florida State in the nightcap, holding off the Seminoles 58-54.

Two more teams will join them on Sunday, as Texas Tech-Villanova and Duke-Kansas will determine the final teams that survive a trip to San Antonio.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket  

If LIVE updates aren't showing, please CLICK HERE

Elite Eight: Sunday's games

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.   

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Follow Your Bracket Live
VIEW
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
Free On All Your Devices