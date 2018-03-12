2018 NCAA Tournament: March Madness opening lines, early point spreads for games
The folks in Las Vegas wasted no time in posting lines for First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament games
Who doesn't enjoy filling out a bracket? The process can be pretty fun, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun by picking games against the spread. And in order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. And guess what, we've got them right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and prepare yourself for the madness that is March.
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday
All times p.m. and ET
6:40, truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (-3.5)
Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA (-3)
Wednesday
6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)
Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse
First Round
Thursday Afternoon Window
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em)
12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro
2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State
Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State
Thursday Evening Window
6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford
7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson
7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State
7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure
Friday Afternoon Window
12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence
12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall
2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State
Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)
Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State
Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas
Friday Evening Window
6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State
7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell
7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern
7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston
Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC
Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse
Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State
Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
