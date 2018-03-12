2018 NCAA Tournament: March Madness opening lines, early point spreads for games

Who doesn't enjoy filling out a bracket? The process can be pretty fun, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun by picking games against the spread. And in order to do that, you have to know the point spreads. And guess what, we've got them right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So give it a look and prepare yourself for the madness that is March.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday

All times p.m. and ET

6:40, truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (-3.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA (-3)

Wednesday

6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse

First Round

Thursday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em)

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State

Thursday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford

7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson

7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State

7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure

Friday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No. 10 Providence

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall

2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas

Friday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. Arizona State or Syracuse

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State