2018 NCAA Tournament: Opening lines, early point spreads for March Madness games

Las Vegas wasted no time in posting lines for First Four and first-round NCAA Tournament games

Filling out a bracket is pretty fun, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun by picking games against the spread. And to do that, you have to know the point spreads. And guess what, we've got them right here, straight from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. So take a look and get ready for March Madness.

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday

All times p.m. and ET

6:40, truTV: No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford (-3.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA (-3)

Wednesday

6:40, truTV: No. 16 North Carolina Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (-4.5)

Approx. 9:10, truTV: No. 11 Arizona State (- 1) vs. No. 11 Syracuse 

First Round

Thursday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma(Pick 'em) 

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Tennessee (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State 

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Gonzaga (-13) vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro 

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Kansas (-15) vs. No. 16 Penn 

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Iona 

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 Miami (-2.5) vs. No. 11 Loyola (IL) 

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Ohio State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 South Dakota State 

Approx. 4:20, TBS: No. 8 Seton Hall (-2) vs. No. 9 NC State 

Thursday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Villanova vs. LIU Brooklyn or Radford  

7:10, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky (-6) vs. No. 12 Davidson 

7:20, TBS: No. 6 Houston (-3.5) vs. No. 11 San Diego State 

7:27, truTV: No. 3 Texas Tech (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin 

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Alabama 

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 4 Arizona (-9) vs. No. 13 Buffalo 

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 3 Michigan (-11.5) vs. No. 14 Montana 

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 6 Florida vs. UCLA or St. Bonaventure 

Friday Afternoon Window

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Texas A&M (-4) vs. No.  10 Providence 

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue (-20) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State (-12) vs. No. 13 Marshall 

2:00, TBS: No. 2 Cincinnati (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Georgia State 

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina (-19) vs. No. 15 Lipscomb 

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (-1) 

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia (-9) vs. No. 12 Murray State 

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada (-1) vs. No. 10 Texas 

Friday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton (-2) vs. No. 9 Kansas State 

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Bucknell 

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. North Carolina Central or Texas Southern 

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston 

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia (-22) vs. No. 16 UMBC 

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU  vs. Arizona State or Syracuse  

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri  (-1) vs. No. 9 Florida State 

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson  (-5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 

