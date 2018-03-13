2018 NCAA Tournament teams: All of the 68 schools part of March Madness
Here's the list of the schools who made the 2018 NCAA Tournament
Selection Sunday provided some thrills for some teams and disappointment for others. Here's the list of each team who made the NCAA Tournament field. Check to see if you team made the Big Dance.
The 2018 NCAA Tournament's field of 68 has been released. In alphabetical order, here are the teams that made the cut (* = automatic bid as conference champion):
Alabama
Arizona*
Arizona State
Arkansas
Auburn
Bucknell*
Buffalo*
Butler
Cal State Fullerton*
Charleston*
Cincinnati*
Clemson
Creighton
Davidson*
Duke
Florida
Florida State
Georgia State*
Gonzaga*
Houston
Iona*
Kansas*
Kansas State
Kentucky*
Lipscomb*
LIU Brooklyn*
Loyola (Chicago)*
Marshall*
Miami (FL)
Michigan*
Michigan State
Missouri
Montana*
Murray State*
Nevada
New Mexico State*
North Carolina Central*
North Carolina State
North Carolina
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Penn*
Providence
Purdue
Radford*
Rhode Island
San Diego State*
Seton Hall
South Dakota State*
St. Bonaventure
Stephen F. Austin*
Syracuse
TCU
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
Texas Southern*
Texas Tech
UCLA
UMBC*
UNC Greensboro*
Villanova*
Virginia*
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Wichita State
Wright State*
Xavier
That means bubble teams Baylor, Louisville, Marquette, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Saint Mary's and USC missed out and will be headed to the NIT or other postseason tournaments.
