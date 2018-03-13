2018 NCAA Tournament teams: All of the 68 schools part of March Madness

Selection Sunday provided some thrills for some teams and disappointment for others. Here's the list of each team who made the NCAA Tournament field. Check to see if you team made the Big Dance.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament's field of 68 has been released. In alphabetical order, here are the teams that made the cut (* = automatic bid as conference champion):

Alabama

Arizona*

Arizona State

Arkansas

Auburn

Bucknell*

Buffalo*

Butler

Cal State Fullerton*

Charleston*

Cincinnati*

Clemson

Creighton

Davidson*

Duke

Florida

Florida State

Georgia State*

Gonzaga*

Houston

Iona*

Kansas*

Kansas State

Kentucky*

Lipscomb*

LIU Brooklyn*

Loyola (Chicago)*

Marshall*

Miami (FL)

Michigan*

Michigan State

Missouri

Montana*

Murray State*

Nevada

New Mexico State*

North Carolina Central*

North Carolina State

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn*

Providence

Purdue

Radford*

Rhode Island

San Diego State*

Seton Hall

South Dakota State*

St. Bonaventure

Stephen F. Austin*

Syracuse

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Southern*

Texas Tech

UCLA

UMBC*

UNC Greensboro*

Villanova*

Virginia*

Virginia Tech

West Virginia

Wichita State

Wright State*

Xavier

That means bubble teams Baylor, Louisville, Marquette, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Saint Mary's and USC missed out and will be headed to the NIT or other postseason tournaments.

