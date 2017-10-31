2018 NCAA Tournament title odds: Duke, Michigan State, Arizona, Kentucky favorites

The college hoops season is mere days away. So if you're looking to wager a little cheddar on some future bets on who might take cut down the nets at the end of the 2017-18 season, we've got updated odds at the ready — headlined by, you guessed it: Duke.

When we updated the futures odds in late-August, the Blue Devils were 7/1 to win it all, good for second on the list behind Kentucky. However that was just days before Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 rated prospect in the Class of 2017, was cleared by the NCAA and ruled eligible to play the upcoming season. They are now the frontrunner, and with Grayson Allen back for his senior season and three other five-star incoming freshman on campus, they've certainly got the talent to hang another banner under Coach K.

Second on the list in odds is Michigan State, which is currently 13/2 to win it all. The Spartans return their entire starting five, including likely NBA lottery pick Miles Bridges, and have a super sophomore trio in Nick Ward, Cassius Winston and Josh Langford that makes them the overwhelming favorite in the Big Ten, and a No. 1 seed in-waiting on paper. Factor in a Hall-of-Fame coach in Tom Izzo who rarely, if ever, underperforms, and it's easy to see why Sparty projects as a title contender in 2017.

Here's a look at the rest of the field according to odds from Vegas Insider.