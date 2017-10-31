2018 NCAA Tournament title odds: Duke, Michigan State, Arizona, Kentucky favorites

Duke is the front-runner while Kentucky's odds have trailed off to fourth-best headed into the season

The college hoops season is mere days away. So if you're looking to wager a little cheddar on some future bets on who might take cut down the nets at the end of the 2017-18 season, we've got updated odds at the ready — headlined by, you guessed it: Duke.

When we updated the futures odds in late-August, the Blue Devils were 7/1 to win it all, good for second on the list behind Kentucky. However that was just days before Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 rated prospect in the Class of 2017, was cleared by the NCAA and ruled eligible to play the upcoming season. They are now the frontrunner, and with Grayson Allen back for his senior season and three other five-star incoming freshman on campus, they've certainly got the talent to hang another banner under Coach K.

Second on the list in odds is Michigan State, which is currently 13/2 to win it all. The Spartans return their entire starting five, including likely NBA lottery pick Miles Bridges, and have a super sophomore trio in Nick Ward, Cassius Winston and Josh Langford that makes them the overwhelming favorite in the Big Ten, and a No. 1 seed in-waiting on paper. Factor in a Hall-of-Fame coach in Tom Izzo who rarely, if ever, underperforms, and it's easy to see why Sparty projects as a title contender in 2017.

Here's a look at the rest of the field according to odds from Vegas Insider.

TEAM

ODDS

Duke

5/1

Michigan State

13/2

Arizona

8/1

Kentucky

10/1

North Carolina

12/1

Kansas

14/1

Missouri

16/1

Wichita State

16/1

Louisville

20/1

Villanova

20/1

Florida

25/1

Gonzaga

25/1

West Virginia

25/1

USC

28/1

Oregon

33/1

Alabama

40/1

Michigan

40/1

UCLA

40/1

Indiana

50/1

Miami

50/1

Purdue

50/1

Saint Mary's

50/1

Virginia

50/1

Arkansas

66/1

Baylor

66/1

Butler

66/1

Notre Dame

66/1

Cincinnati

80/1

Florida State

80/1

Minnesota

80/1

Oklahoma

80/1

Seton Hall

80/1

Xavier

80/1

SMU

100/1

South Carolina

100/1

Auburn

125/1

Memphis

500/1

