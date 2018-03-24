2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info, announcers for Elite Eight

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

While Thursday night's action in the South and West Region continued the pattern of shocking results and high seeds advancing, the top seeds continued to hold serve in the East and Midwest on Friday night. Villanova and Kansas each entertained tough challenges in the Sweet 16, from West Virginia and Clemson, and now stand just one more win away from competing for a national championship in the Final Four. On Sunday it will be Villanova-Texas Tech and Kansas-Duke to fill the final spots in San Antonio, setting up a semifinal between the winners to face the winner of the South (Loyola or Kansas State) and West (Michigan or Florida State)

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time.

Elite Eight/regional finals

SATURDAY

6:09 p.m., TBS: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

8:49 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

SUNDAY

2:20 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce)

5:05 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson)

All times Eastern.