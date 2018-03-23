2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info, announcers Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Thursday provided the historic. With Loyola upsetting Nevada and Kansas State upsetting Kentucky, a regional final will have a No. 9 playing a No. 11 for the first time in tournament history. So can Friday top the nuttiness, or will chalk hold and give us dominant, traditional programs playing in the Elite Eight on the right side of the bracket? The Sweet 16 concludes Friday. The games will air on CBS and TBS.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time.

Sweet 16/regional semifinals

FRIDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Nantz/Hill/Raftery/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Elite Eight/regional finals

SATURDAY

6:09 p.m., TBS: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

8:49 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

All times Eastern.