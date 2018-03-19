2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info, announcing teams for Sweet 16

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

The Sweet 16 is scrambled and missing a lot of top seeds -- but it's set. After one of the wildest, bracket-burning first weekends ever, the tip times and announcing teams have been arranged for the second weekend. The Sweet 16 begins on Thursday and concludes on Friday. The games will air on CBS and TBS.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time.

Sweet 16/regional semifinals

THURSDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

Approx. 9:37, CBS No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

FRIDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Nantz/Hill/Raftery/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

All times p.m. and Eastern.