2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info, broadcasters for Sunday

The NCAA Tournament's second round got underway Saturday, and we've got eight more games on tap for Sunday. When the day's action is over, we'll have the field set for the Sweet 16. Tip times for those games will be set near the end of the last game of the day, Marshall vs. West Virginia.

No. 2 seed Purdue kicked off the fun by squeaking out a 76-73 win over No. 10 seed Butler.

It's called March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with a wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Included below are the tip times, TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time. Spero Dedes will call Tuesday's games with analysts Steve Smith and Len Elmore, alongside reporter Ros Gold-Onwude. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play on Wednesday with analyst Jim Spanarkel and reporter Allie LaForce.

Below you'll find the tip times and announcing assignments for upcoming games For cities/locations for all the games, head on over to the bracket page and get to picking and printing.

All times Eastern.

Second Round

SUNDAY

2:55 p.m., CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle, Spanarkel, LaForce)

5:15 p.m., CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

6:10 p.m., TNT: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

7:10 p.m., TBS: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

approximately 7:45 p.m., truTV: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

approximately 8:40 p.m., TNT: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl)

approximately 9:40 p.m., TBS: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen)

All times p.m. and Eastern.