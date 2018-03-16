2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info for Friday, Saturday

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

So your team won Thursday or you aced your bracket and now you want to know when everybody plays next? Good news -- Saturday's tip times are in! Check out when Thursday's winners will be playing as they advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The action gets started at 12:10 p.m. with No. 1 seed Villanova facing No. 9 Alabama on CBS

It's called March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with a wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Included below are the tip times, TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. The games will also be able to be seen on NCAA March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night on truTV.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time. Spero Dedes will call Tuesday's games with analysts Steve Smith and Len Elmore, alongside reporter Ros Gold-Onwude. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play on Wednesday with analyst Jim Spanarkel and reporter Allie LaForce.

Below you'll find the tip times and announcing assignments for upcoming games For cities/locations for all the games, head on over to the bracket page and get to picking and printing.

All times p.m. and Eastern.

First Round

Friday Afternoon Window

12:40, truTV: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

2:00, TBS: No. Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Friday Evening Window

6:50, TNT, No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

7:10, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

7:20, TBS: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (Blackburn/Antonelli/Schrriffen)

Second Round



Saturday

12:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

5:15, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

6:10, TNT: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago(Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore Ros Gold-Onwude)

7:10, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 9:40, TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)