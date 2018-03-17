2018 NCAA Tournament TV schedule: March Madness tip times, TV channel info for Saturday and Sunday

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

Thursday and Friday's first round mayhem almost assuredly busted your bracket into pieces, but guess what? March Madness has a way of luring you back in for more. Which is great news, because Sunday's tip times are hot off the press.

You can see when Friday's winners will be playing as they advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament below. As is the case for Saturday, Sunday's action will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET. On Sunday, it will be No. 2 seed Purdue starting off the fun against No. 10 seed Butler.

It's called March Madness for a reason, and we've got you covered with a wall-to-wall guide on how, when and where to watch the 2018 NCAA Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Included below are the tip times, TV schedule, locations and announcing crews on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV.

NOTE: The national semifinals from San Antonio will be televised Saturday, March 31, on TBS with team-specific "TeamCast" broadcast on TNT and truTV. The national championship will air Monday, April 2, on TBS.

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the Final Four and national championship games on TBS. Veteran play-by-play voice Ian Eagle will be on the mic for the regional semifinals and finals for the first time. Spero Dedes will call Tuesday's games with analysts Steve Smith and Len Elmore, alongside reporter Ros Gold-Onwude. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play on Wednesday with analyst Jim Spanarkel and reporter Allie LaForce.

Below you'll find the tip times and announcing assignments for upcoming games For cities/locations for all the games, head on over to the bracket page and get to picking and printing.

All times p.m. and Eastern.

Second Round

SATURDAY

12:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

5:15, CBS: No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington)

6:10, TNT: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola Chicago(Spero Dedes, Steve Smith, Len Elmore Ros Gold-Onwude)

7:10, TBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall (Brad Nessler, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

Approx. 7:45, CBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State (Anderson/Webber/Byington)

Approx. 8:40, TNT: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Florida (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 9:40, TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

SUNDAY

12:10, CBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler (Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

After conc. 1, CBS: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Syracuse (Eagle, Spanarkel, LaForce)

5:15, CBS: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson)

6:10, TNT: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

7:10, TBS: No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson (Carter Blackburn, Debbie Antonelli, John Schriffen)

After conc. 1, truTV: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC (Nantz, Hill, Raftery, Wolfson)

After conc. 1, TNT: No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida State (Catalon, Lappas, Erdahl)

After conc. 1, TBS: No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall (Blackburn, Antonelli, Schriffen)

All times p.m. and Eastern.



