2018 NCAA Tournament: Updates, results, scores from Friday's March Madness Sweet 16
The Elite Eight field will be set by the end of the night
We're getting closer to the FINAL Four in San Antonio. On Friday, Villanova defeated West Virginia. Also Kansas defeated Clemson. See who else moves on to the Elite Eight with our live updates.
Sweet 16: Friday's games
- No. 1 Kansas 80, No. 5 Clemson 76
- No. 1 Villanova, 90, West Virginia 78
- Approx. 9:37 p.m. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- Approx. 9:57 p.m. No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TBS)
Brunson leads Villanova into Elite Eight
The Wildcats are on to another Elite Eight, looking downright ferocious
Sweet 16 lines, March Madness odds
This is how the Las Vegas oddsmakers set the lines for Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games
-
Purdue vs. Texas Tech preview
The Red Raiders and Boilermakers both won as expected in rounds 1 and 2 to meet in the Sweet...
-
KU's Self putting up best coaching job
The Jayhawks showed their grit in an 80-76 victory vs. Clemson
WVU's Konate denies Nova's Bridges
Konate erased Mikal Bridges -- and moments later Villanova's Omari Spellman had an even better...
-
Duke vs. Syracuse preview
The second-seeded Blue Devils face No. 11 seed Syracuse in the Sweet 16