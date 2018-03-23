2018 NCAA Tournament: Updates, results, scores from March Madness' Sweet 16 on Friday
The Elite Eight field will be set by the end of the night
What a way to start the Sweet 16 on Thursday! Loyola-Chicago advanced to the Elite Eight and Kentucky and Gonzaga were upset and sent home. What will Friday bring? Follow along with us here.
Sweet 16: Friday's games
- 7:07 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (CBS)
- 7:27 p.m. No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (TBS)
- Approx. 9:37 p.m. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (CBS)
- Approx. 9:57 p.m. No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (TBS)
