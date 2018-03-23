2018 NCAA Tournament: Updates, results, scores from March Madness' Sweet 16 on Thursday

After a bananas opening weekend of March Madness, only 16 teams remain

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament did not disappointment, with 16 seed UMBC shocking Virginia, Loyola-Chicago proving itself a worthy Cinderella, and buzzer-beaters -- such as Jordan Poole's -- becoming the story of the madness that has become March.

The action continued on Thursday with four teams eliminated, including Kentucky and Gonzaga, with four more punching their tickets into the Elite Eight. See the results from Thursday below.

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 22

