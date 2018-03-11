2018 NCAA Tournament: When is Selection Sunday? Live stream, TV channel, date, time
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch the reveal
Can you feel it? We're inching closer toward the NCAA Tournament, which means Selection Sunday is right around the corner. Who will get in? Who will be left out? Every year there are plenty of teams that have a legitimate beef about being relegated to the NIT.
March Madness officially kicks into high gear on Sunday, when the NCAA selection committee will reveal the field of 68 teams named to the NCAA Tournament and where, when and who they're playing.
Like clockwork, everyone across the country waits on pins and needles as Greg Gumbel and the studio crew meticulously unveil the bracket region-by-region. There's never a shortage of drama, fun and intrigue on one of the sport's hallmark days.
This year the show will be televised on TBS on March 11, which will also be the home of the Final Four on March 31. The rest of the NCAA Tournament games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.
Here's how and when you can catch the Selection Sunday reveal this year.
Viewing information
- TV: TBS
- Date: March 11, 2018
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: NCAA.com/march-madness-live
