2018 NCAA Tournament: When is the Final Four? Time, date, schedule, city, location, TV info

The Final Four road has been paved. Kansas, Villanova, Loyola-Chicago and Michigan will vie for college basketball supremacy in San Antonio starting on Saturday. 

The NCAA Tournament has been full of surprises thus far, but two No. 1 seeds have actually made the Final Four, along with No. 3 seed Michigan. The biggest surprise, by far, is the No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers making it all the way to the final weekend. It should be an intriguing set of games, so make sure you know how to watch them.

Below are dates, tip times, and the television schedule for the event, which begins on March 31.

Final Four

  • When: Saturday, March 31
  • TV: TBS
  • Time: Game 1 (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago) tip: 6:09 p.m. ET | Game 2 (No.1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas) tip: 8:49 p.m. ET
  • Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

National Championship

  • When: Monday, April 2 
  • TV: TBS
  • Time: 9:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
