2018 NCAA Women's Tournament: Printable bracket for March Madness

Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney

No matter how many upsets there are in the NCAA Women's Tournament, there's one team that any eventual champion is going to have to go through: the UConn Huskies.

No. 1 UConn showed us just how good they can be with a ridiculous 88-point win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania last week, then steamrolled through No. 9 Quinnipiac to get to the Sweet 16. They'll face a tougher test on Saturday with No. 5-seed Duke.

So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.

