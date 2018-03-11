2018 Selection Sunday: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets
It's Selection Sunday and the conference tournaments are winding down before the bracket reveal
Conference tournaments are winding down with championship games and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams at 6 p.m. ET.
If you're a college hoops fan, you've already got your blank NCAA Tournament bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field on Sunday.
So if you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched a spot in the field ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday and even more will do the same on Sunday.
Conference tournaments still in action also include:
- American Athletic Conference - Championship game
- Atlantic 10 - Championship game
- Ivy League - Championship game
- SEC - Championship game
- Sun Belt - Championship game
|2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
| Virginia
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
| UMBC
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
| Villanova
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
| Montana
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
| Kansas
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
| Marshall
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
| Buffalo
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
| North Carolina Central
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|San Diego State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| Arizona
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|Bucknell
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|UNC Greensboro
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
| Stephen F. Austin
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|South Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
| Texas Southern
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| New Mexico State
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|Gonzaga
Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.
-
Rhode Island vs. Davidson odds, picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he's eyeing the Atlantic 10 championship...
-
How to watch the A-10 title game
The Wildcats and Rams will battle it out for the auto-clinching bid to the NCAA Tournament...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, SEC picks
Josh Nagel has hit 15 of his last 20 college basketball against the spread picks.
-
Texas-Arlington vs. Georgia State picks
Kenny White set lines for Vegas' biggest books. Now, he has his sights set on the Sun Belt...
-
Arizona's Miller tastes vindication
The embattled coach faced the toughest season of his career and keeps winning anyway
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is...