2018 Selection Sunday: NCAA Tournament automatic bids, conference tournament brackets

It's Selection Sunday and the conference tournaments are winding down before the bracket reveal

Conference tournaments are winding down with championship games and automatic NCAA Tournament bids are being handed out like cookies as Selection Sunday is officially upon us. That means the clock is ticking for when the selection committee reveals its official field of 68 teams at 6 p.m. ET.

If you're a college hoops fan, you've already got your blank NCAA Tournament bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field on Sunday.

So if you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched a spot in the field ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday and even more will do the same on Sunday.

Conference tournaments still in action also include:

  • American Athletic Conference - Championship game
  • Atlantic 10 - Championship game
  • Ivy League - Championship game
  • SEC  -  Championship game
  • Sun Belt - Championship game
2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS 
Conference Tournament site Dates 2018 Champion
AAC Orlando, Fla. March 8-11
ACC Brooklyn March 6-10 Virginia
America East Campus sites March 3, 6 & 10 UMBC
Atlantic 10 Washington D.C. March 7-11
Atlantic Sun Campus sites Feb. 26-March 4 Lipscomb
Big East New York March 7-10 Villanova
Big Sky Reno, Nev. March 6, 8-10 Montana
Big South Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1-4 Radford
Big Ten New York Feb. 28-March 4 Michigan
Big 12 Kansas City March 7-10 Kansas
Big West Anaheim March 8-10
Colonial North Charleston, S.C. March 3-6 Charleston
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 7-10 Marshall
Horizon League Detroit March 2-6 Wright State
Ivy League Philadelphia March 10-11
MAAC Albany, N.Y. March 1-5 Iona
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March 5, 7-10 Buffalo
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 5-10 North Carolina Central
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 1-4 Loyola (Chicago)
Mountain West Las Vegas March 7-10 San Diego State
Northeast Campus sites Feb. 28, March 3 & 6 LIU Brooklyn
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. Feb. 28, March 1-3 Murray State
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 7-10 Arizona
Patriot Campus sites Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7 Bucknell
SEC St. Louis March 7-11
Southern Asheville, N.C March 1-5 UNC Greensboro
Southland Katy, Texas March 7-11 Stephen F. Austin
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 3-6 South Dakota State
Sun Belt New Orleans March 7-11
SWAC Houston March 6, 9-10 Texas Southern
WAC Las Vegas March 7-10 New Mexico State
West Coast Las Vegas March 1-6 Gonzaga

Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page

