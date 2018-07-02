2018 Veterans Classic: Maryland, Providence and Wichita State to join Navy in Annapolis

The 2018 Veterans Classic will feature Maryland, Providence, Wichita State and Navy. It was announced Monday that the fifth annual event will tip off Friday, Nov. 9 at Navy's Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.

The announcement of the 2018 field also included that the event will be televised on CBS Sports Network through 2021.

The event will be a great way for college basketball fans to ring in the new season. Wichita State and Providence made the 2018 NCAA Tournament and despite finishing 19-13 last season and missing the Big Dance, Maryland is ranked No. 23 in the CBS Sports preseason Top 25 (and one) and returns three of its top five scorers. The Terrapins will be a strong challenger in the Big Ten behind Anthony Cowan, who will lead them as they take on Navy in the second game of the night, following Wichita State vs. Providence, which will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

2018 Veterans Classic Schedule

Friday, Nov. 9

Providence vs. Wichita State, 6 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Navy vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

2018 Veterans Classic Teams

Maryland 2017-18 record: 19-13 Coach: Mark Turgeon About the Terrapins: Despite losing Kevin Huerter somewhat unexpectedly to the NBA Draft, Maryland still returns three of its top five scorers from last season, including leading scorer, Anthony Cowan. Turgeon also brings in a top-10 recruiting class that all but ensures they'll be vastly improved from last season.

Navy 2017-18 record: 20-12 Coach: Ed DeChellis About the Midshipmen: After six consecutive losing seasons from 2009 to 2015, the Midshipmen haven't recorded a losing season and are fresh off their first 20-win season since 1999-2000.

Providence 2017-18 record: 21-14 Coach: Ed Cooley About the Friars: Cooley has won 20+ games in all but two of his seasons at the helm in Providence. Led by Alpha Diallo, the Friars are well on their way to achieving that mark of success once again in 2018.

Wichita St. 2017-18 record: 25-8 Coach: Gregg Marshall About the Shockers: The Shockers are entering a re-tooling year after losing uber-productive mainstays Conner Frankamp, Shaq Morris and Landry Shamet from last seasons core. Markis McDuffie could help shoulder the load from the losses, but Marshall brings a relatively inexperienced squad looking to secure 25+ wins for a tenth straight season.



