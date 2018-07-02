2018 Veterans Classic: Maryland, Providence and Wichita State to join Navy in Annapolis
The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9 and will be shown on CBS Sports Network
The 2018 Veterans Classic will feature Maryland, Providence, Wichita State and Navy. It was announced Monday that the fifth annual event will tip off Friday, Nov. 9 at Navy's Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland.
The announcement of the 2018 field also included that the event will be televised on CBS Sports Network through 2021.
The event will be a great way for college basketball fans to ring in the new season. Wichita State and Providence made the 2018 NCAA Tournament and despite finishing 19-13 last season and missing the Big Dance, Maryland is ranked No. 23 in the CBS Sports preseason Top 25 (and one) and returns three of its top five scorers. The Terrapins will be a strong challenger in the Big Ten behind Anthony Cowan, who will lead them as they take on Navy in the second game of the night, following Wichita State vs. Providence, which will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.
2018 Veterans Classic Schedule
Friday, Nov. 9
Providence vs. Wichita State, 6 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
Navy vs. Maryland, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
|
2017-18 record: 19-13
Coach: Mark Turgeon
About the Terrapins: Despite losing Kevin Huerter somewhat unexpectedly to the NBA Draft, Maryland still returns three of its top five scorers from last season, including leading scorer, Anthony Cowan. Turgeon also brings in a top-10 recruiting class that all but ensures they'll be vastly improved from last season.
|
2017-18 record: 20-12
Coach: Ed DeChellis
About the Midshipmen: After six consecutive losing seasons from 2009 to 2015, the Midshipmen haven't recorded a losing season and are fresh off their first 20-win season since 1999-2000.
|
2017-18 record: 21-14
Coach: Ed Cooley
About the Friars: Cooley has won 20+ games in all but two of his seasons at the helm in Providence. Led by Alpha Diallo, the Friars are well on their way to achieving that mark of success once again in 2018.
|
2017-18 record: 25-8
Coach: Gregg Marshall
About the Shockers: The Shockers are entering a re-tooling year after losing uber-productive mainstays Conner Frankamp, Shaq Morris and Landry Shamet from last seasons core. Markis McDuffie could help shoulder the load from the losses, but Marshall brings a relatively inexperienced squad looking to secure 25+ wins for a tenth straight season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zion Williamson throws down FT- line jam
Williamson is one of four five-star prospects set to be a freshman at Duke in 2018
-
Chris Webber excited to return to UM
Webber is a former Fab Five standout who was once banned from campus
-
Ollie threatens to sue UConn
Ollie was ousted by UConn, and now his former employer is claiming he committed NCAA viola...
-
Podcast: Careter's mom 'pissed' at Duke
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kentucky's preseason ranking and John Calipari's...
-
Anger of Carters typical in recruiting
Is her criticism justified? That all depends on what Mike Krzyzewski did in recruiting Carter...
-
Coach K has high hopes for Bolden
Bolden is a former five-star prospect who has yet to breakthrough at Duke