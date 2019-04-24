2019-20 college basketball rankings: Virginia falls in Top 25 And 1 as key players stay in NBA Draft

There was always a chance, however unlikely, that Virginia could return all five starters from a team that won the 2019 NCAA Tournament because the only senior on the roster was Jack Salt, who averaged just 3.7 points in 16.6 minutes per game. If things broke a certain way, the Cavaliers would've been the favorites to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament and become college basketball's first back-to-back champs since Florida in 2006 and 2007. But, as you probably heard, things have not broken in a favorable way. So now Tony Bennett has some holes to fill because Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter — otherwise known as the top three scorers from this season's team — have announced they're leaving school early and starting their professional careers. Nobody is testing the waters. They're all in the NBA Draft, 100 percent, for better or worse.

So where does that leave Virginia?

Answer: Still in the top 10, I think, if only because Bennett remains the coach and has consistently shown the ability to keep the Cavaliers near the top of the sport regardless of who's coming or going. Consider Virginia's past six final KenPom rankings as evidence:

What that shows is that Virginia's average KenPom finish over the past six seasons has been 4.8 — and that the Cavaliers have only landed outside of the top 10 once. That's a remarkable run. And it's why I'm simply going to trust Virginia to be good again despite three early departures that have significantly lowered the talent in the program. Virginia is No. 9 in the updated Top 25 And 1.

The Top 25 And 1 initially published right after Virginia won the title game -- and it's been updated many times since as developments have deemed it necessary. Expect the same going forward.

Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Coach: Tom Izzo



2018-19 record: 32-7



Notable players definitely gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham



Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble



2 Duke Coach: Mike Krzyzewski



2018-19 record: 32-6



Notable players definitely gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Tre Jones, Marques Bolden, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker



Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Boogie Ellis, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley



3 Kentucky Coach: John Calipari



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players definitely gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery



Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen



4 Louisville Coach: Chris Mack



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry, V.J. King



Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski



5 Maryland Coach: Mark Turgeon



2018-19 record: 23-11



Notable players definitely gone: Ivan Bender



Other expected departures: Bruno Fernando



Notable players expected to return: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo



Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott



6 N. Carolina Coach: Roy Williams



2018-19 record: 29-7



Notable players definitely gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black, Seventh Woods



Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis



7 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quintin Grimes



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot



Expected additions: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun



8 Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi



Expected additions: Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet



9 Virginia Coach: Tony Bennett



2018-19 record: 35-3



Notable players definitely gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Marco Anthony



Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy



10 Seton Hall Coach: Kevin Willard



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Nzei



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Darnell Brodie, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Romaro Gill, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quincy McKnight, Anthony Nelson, Taurean Thompson



Expected additions: Ikey Obiagu (transfer), Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis

11 Villanova Coach: Jay Wright



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney



Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon



12 Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl



2018-19 record: 30-10



Notable players definitely gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Chuma Okeke, Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy



Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson



13 Oregon Coach: Dana Altman



2018-19 record: 25-13



Notable players definitely gone: Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White, Ehab Amin



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Louis King, Payton Pritchard, Victor Bailey, Kenny Wooten, Will Richardson, Miles Norris, Francis Okoro



Expected additions: CJ Walker, Isaac Johnson, Chandler Lawson, Chris Duarte



14 Arizona Coach: Sean Miller



2018-19 record: 17-15



Notable players definitely gone: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Brandon Randolph, Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Alex Barcello



Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings



15 Michigan Coach: John Beilein



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players definitely gone: Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole



Other expected departures: Ignas Brazdeikis



Notable players expected to return: Jon Teske, Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers, Eli Brooks, Austin Davis, David DeJulius, Brandon Johns



Expected additions: Jalen Wilson, Cole Bajema



16 Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery



2018-19 record: 23-12



Notable players definitely gone: Nicolas Baer



Other expected departures: Tyler Cook



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Bohannon, Maishe Dailey, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Isaiah Moss, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl



Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint



17 Houston Coach: Kelvin Sampson



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Dejon Jarreau, Cedrick Alley, Armoni Brooks, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton



Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham



18 Purdue Coach: Matt Painter



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic



Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis



19 Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway



2018-19 record: 22-14



Notable players definitely gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones



Other expected departures: Victor Enoh



Notable players expected to return: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax



Expected additions: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce, Precious Achiuwa, Lester Quinones

20 VCU Coach: Mike Rhoades



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Gilmore



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Sean Mobley, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield



Expected additions: Jarren McAlister



21 Tennessee Coach: Rick Barnes



2018-19 record: 31-6



Notable players definitely gone: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander



Other expected departures: Grant Williams, Jordan Bone



Notable players expected to return: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson, Derrick Walker



Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines



22 Texas Tech Coach: Chris Beard



2018-19 record: 31-7



Notable players definitely gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Khavon Moore, Andrei Savrasov



Expected additions: Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon

23 Baylor Coach: Scott Drew



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Makai Mason, King McClure



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital



Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner

24 Creighton Coach: Greg McDermott



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Martin Krampelj, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop



Expected additions: Tristan Enaruna, Sedrick Hammonds 25 Ohio St. Coach: Chris Holtmann



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee



Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 26 Davidson Coach : Bob McKillop



2018-19 record : 24-10



Notable players definitely gone : Nathan Ekwu



Other expected departures : Dusan Kovacevic



Notable players expected to return : Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones



Expected additions : N/A

