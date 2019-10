2019-20 college basketball TV schedule: CBS and CBS Sports Network announce schedule of more than 275 games

The leaves are turning and the temperatures are dropping, which can only mean one thing: college basketball season is just around the corner. The 2019-20 season will begin in less than a month, and CBS as always is the best place to quench your hoops thirst.

And quench you shall, with a loaded slate for the upcoming season revealed Monday featuring more than 275 games on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Entering the 39th season of the network's coverage, CBS will tip off the season with Oregon at Michigan on Dec. 14. CBS will also carry the sixth annual CBS Sports Classic featuring Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA and Ohio State on Dec. 21. Rounding out a big December, CBS will have the the annual rivalry game between Kentucky and Louisville on Dec. 28

CBS Sports Network will tip off the season on opening night with with Utah vs. Nevada on Nov. 5 and will feature a Final Four program from last season -- Auburn -- taking on A-10 power Davidson in the sixth annual "Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy" on Nov. 8.

Because CBS is synonymous with March Madness, there will be plenty of momentous March coverage included, too. In total, four automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament will be handed out on CBS's airwaves, with live coverage of the Mountain West Championship, the Missouri Valley Championship, the Atlantic 10 Championship and the Big Ten Championship. CBSSports Network will carry championship games from the Colonial, Patriot League and Conference USA. In addition, eight automatic bids to the Women's NCAA Tournament will also be handed out on CBS Sports Network.

All games on CBS will be streamed for free on CBSSports.com the CBS Sports App and CBS All-Access. CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers.

NCAA Basketball on CBS

Sat., Dec. 14 Oregon at Michigan Noon Sat., Dec. 21 CBS SPORTS CLASSIC



UCLA vs. North Carolina 3:00 PM

Ohio State vs. Kentucky 5:15 PM Sat., Dec. 28 Wisconsin at Tennessee 1:30 PM Sat., Dec. 28 Louisville at Kentucky 3:45 PM Sat., Jan. 4 Georgia at Memphis 1:00 PM Sun., Jan. 5 Michigan at Michigan State 1:30 PM or 4:30 PM Sat., Jan. 11 Baylor at Kansas 1:00 PM Sun., Jan. 12 Michigan State at Purdue 12:00 PM or 3:30 PM Sat., Jan. 18 Auburn at Florida 1:30 PM Sat., Jan. 18 Oregon at Washington 3:45 PM Sat., Jan. 25 Villanova at Providence 1:00 PM Sun., Jan. 26 Maryland at Indiana 1:00 PM Sat., Feb. 1 Connecticut at Memphis 1:00 PM Sun., Feb. 2 Georgetown at St. John's 1:00 PM Sat., Feb. 8 Kentucky at Tennessee 1:00 PM Sun., Feb. 9 Ohio State at Wisconsin 1:00 PM Sat., Feb. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 1:00 PM Sun., Feb. 16 Indiana at Michigan 1:00 PM Sat., Feb. 22 Tennessee at Auburn Noon Sat., Feb. 22 Texas at Kansas State 2:00 PM Sat., Feb. 22 UCLA at Colorado 4:00 PM Sun., Feb. 23 St. John's at Seton Hall 2:00 PM Sun., Feb. 23 Maryland at Ohio State 4:00 PM Sat., Feb. 29 Kansas at Kansas State 1:30 PM Sat., Feb. 29 Auburn at Kentucky 3:45 PM Sat., Feb. 29 Xavier at Georgetown 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 1 Michigan at Ohio State 4:00 PM Sat., Mar. 7 Kentucky at Florida 1:00 PM Sat., Mar. 7 UCLA at USC 3:15 PM Sat., Mar. 7 Mountain West Championship 5:30 PM Sun., Mar. 8 Memphis at Houston 12:00 NOON Sun., Mar. 8 Missouri Valley Championship 2:00 PM Sun., Mar. 8 Ohio State at Michigan State 4:30 PM Sat., Mar. 14 Big Ten Semifinal #1 1:00 PM Sat., Mar. 14 Big Ten Semifinal #2 3:30 PM Sun., Mar. 15 Atlantic 10 Championship 1:00 PM Sun., Mar. 15 Big Ten Championship 3:30 PM

NCAA Basketball on CBS Sports Network