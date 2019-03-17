2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Live Houston vs. Cincinnati score, updates, live stream March Madness

Much to absolutely no one's surprise, the AAC Tournament finale will be decided between the two teams that separated themselves from the pack in the regular season. At 3:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, we've got one final pairing between No. 11 Houston and No. 24 Cincinnati for the AAC Tournament championship.

The top-10 Cougars won both regular season battles against Cincy by seven and 16, respectively. But the Bearcats will undeniably be carrying some extra motivation after getting beat down handily by the Cougs on their home court a week ago, a game Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin did not take well.

"I may call Coach Fickell and we'll have tryouts to see who gets to go to Memphis [for the ACC Tournament]," Cronin said after Houston smashed the Bearcats in the regular season finale, alluding to Cincinnati's lack of physicality. "Lot of breakdowns defensively. We gave way too many chances."

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58

Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45

Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74

Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68

Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57