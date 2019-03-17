2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Live Houston vs. Cincinnati score, updates, live stream March Madness
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament title game
Much to absolutely no one's surprise, the AAC Tournament finale will be decided between the two teams that separated themselves from the pack in the regular season. At 3:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, we've got one final pairing between No. 11 Houston and No. 24 Cincinnati for the AAC Tournament championship.
The top-10 Cougars won both regular season battles against Cincy by seven and 16, respectively. But the Bearcats will undeniably be carrying some extra motivation after getting beat down handily by the Cougs on their home court a week ago, a game Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin did not take well.
"I may call Coach Fickell and we'll have tryouts to see who gets to go to Memphis [for the ACC Tournament]," Cronin said after Houston smashed the Bearcats in the regular season finale, alluding to Cincinnati's lack of physicality. "Lot of breakdowns defensively. We gave way too many chances."
2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 AAC Tournament results, scores
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58
Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74
Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57
