2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, location, live stream for March Madness

Houston cemented its supremacy in the AAC with an impressive win at Cincinnati to claim the league's regular season championship outright. Coach Kelvin Sampson's group has been the class of the AAC throughout the year, and they enter the league's conference tournament as the No. 1 seed, getting a bye until the quarterfinals on Friday.

The AAC Tournament is one of the final events to wrap up during championship week, holding its title game on Sunday afternoon. This year the tournament is in Memphis at the FedEx Forum, and you can bet that makes Penny Hardaway and the Tigers a dark horse to watch in the field as the No. 5 seed.

Outside of Houston and Cincinnati, UCF is another team that has proven recently that it could be up to the task of winning three games against the league's best team to claim the conference tournament title. In the last two weeks the Knights have knocked off both Houston and Cincinnati, though finished the regular season with a loss to Temple on Saturday.

Action gets started on Thursday afternoon with UConn-South Florida followed by Memphis-Tulane.

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 8 USF vs. No. 9 UConn -- 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Tulane -- 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 3: No. 7 Tulsa vs. No. 10 SMU -- 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State vs. No. 11 ECU -- 10 p.m. on ESPNU

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 1 winner -- Noon on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. Game 2 winner -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Game 3 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. Game 4 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

