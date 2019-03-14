2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 AAC Tournament action
Houston cemented its supremacy in the AAC with an impressive win at Cincinnati to claim the league's regular season championship outright. Coach Kelvin Sampson's group has been the class of the AAC throughout the year, and they enter the league's conference tournament as the No. 1 seed, getting a bye until the quarterfinals on Friday.
The AAC Tournament is one of the final events to wrap up during championship week, holding its title game on Sunday afternoon. This year the tournament is in Memphis at the FedEx Forum, and you can bet that makes Penny Hardaway and the Tigers a dark horse to watch in the field as the No. 5 seed.
Outside of Houston and Cincinnati, UCF is another team that has proven recently that it could be up to the task of winning three games against the league's best team to claim the conference tournament title. In the last two weeks the Knights have knocked off both Houston and Cincinnati, though finished the regular season with a loss to Temple on Saturday.
Action gets started on Thursday afternoon with UConn-South Florida followed by Memphis-Tulane.
2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 8 USF vs. No. 9 UConn -- 1 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Tulane -- 3 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 3: No. 7 Tulsa vs. No. 10 SMU -- 8 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State vs. No. 11 ECU -- 10 p.m. on ESPNU
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 1 winner -- Noon on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. Game 2 winner -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Game 3 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. Game 4 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
-
