2019 AAC Tournament bracket: LIVE updates, scores, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

The AAC Tournament resumes Friday with quarterfinal action, staring with No. 1 seed Houston taking on No. 9 seed UConn. The Cougars are a No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. No. 4 seed UCF will play host Memphis, the No. 5 seed, in the afternoon's second game.

In the evening session, No. 2 seed Cincinnati will face No. 10 seed SMU followed by No. 3 seed Temple vs. No. 6 seed Wichita State.

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 UConn -- Noon on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 SMU -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. No. 6 Wichita State -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68

Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57