2019 AAC Tournament bracket: LIVE updates, scores, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

The AAC Tournament resumes Friday with quarterfinal action, staring with No. 1 seed Houston taking on No. 9 seed UConn. The Cougars are a No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. No. 4 seed UCF will play host Memphis, the No. 5 seed, in the afternoon's second game.

In the evening session, No. 2 seed Cincinnati will face No. 10 seed SMU followed by No. 3 seed Temple vs. No. 6 seed Wichita State. 

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 UConn -- Noon on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 SMU -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. No. 6 Wichita State -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.    

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

First round -- Thursday, March 14  
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Highlights, Analysis & Picks
Watch on CBS Sports HQ