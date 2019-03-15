2019 AAC Tournament bracket: LIVE updates, scores, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament
The AAC Tournament resumes Friday with quarterfinal action, staring with No. 1 seed Houston taking on No. 9 seed UConn. The Cougars are a No. 3 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. No. 4 seed UCF will play host Memphis, the No. 5 seed, in the afternoon's second game.
In the evening session, No. 2 seed Cincinnati will face No. 10 seed SMU followed by No. 3 seed Temple vs. No. 6 seed Wichita State.
2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 UConn -- Noon on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 SMU -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. No. 6 Wichita State -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 AAC Tournament results, scores
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Villanova vs. Xavier odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Villanova vs. Xavier 10,000 times.
-
LSU clears freshman Smart for return
Smart will be back in action on Friday in the Tigers' SEC Tournament opener vs. Florida
-
Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Kentucky vs. Alabama 10,000 times
-
Zion Williamson jokes about shoes
Williamson jokes about his shoes after his first game back since his knee injury
-
Bubble Watch: Teams on the cut line
Thursday's results helped shape who's in and who's out of the NCAA Tournament
-
Michigan State vs Ohio State picks, odds
Josh Nagel is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks against the spread.