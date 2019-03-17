2019 AAC Tournament bracket, scores: Houston vs. Cincinnati set for championship showdown
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament
The AAC final is set, and it will look a lot like the regular season. No. 1 seed Houston will square off with No. 2 seed Cincinnati after both got stiff tests in their semifinal matchups. The Cougars escaped a game Memphis team with a 61-58 win while the Bearcats toughed out a 66-63 victory over Wichita State. Now, the two will battle for seeding on Sunday afternoon before finding out where they will both play in the NCAA Tournament.
2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 AAC Tournament results, scores
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58
Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74
Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57
