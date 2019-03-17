2019 AAC Tournament bracket, scores: Houston vs. Cincinnati set for championship showdown

All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament

The AAC final is set, and it will look a lot like the regular season. No. 1 seed Houston will square off with No. 2 seed Cincinnati after both got stiff tests in their semifinal matchups. The Cougars escaped a game Memphis team with a 61-58 win while the Bearcats toughed out a 66-63 victory over Wichita State. Now, the two will battle for seeding on Sunday afternoon before finding out where they will both play in the NCAA Tournament.

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
All times Eastern; some start times approximated

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.    

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58 
Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45
Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74
Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74

First round -- Thursday, March 14  
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57

