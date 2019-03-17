2019 AAC Tournament bracket, scores: Houston vs. Cincinnati set for championship showdown

The AAC final is set, and it will look a lot like the regular season. No. 1 seed Houston will square off with No. 2 seed Cincinnati after both got stiff tests in their semifinal matchups. The Cougars escaped a game Memphis team with a 61-58 win while the Bearcats toughed out a 66-63 victory over Wichita State. Now, the two will battle for seeding on Sunday afternoon before finding out where they will both play in the NCAA Tournament.

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Cincinnati -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: No. 1 Houston 61, No. 5 Memphis 58

Game 10: No. 2 Cincinnati 66, No. 6 Wichita State 63

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston 84, No. 9 UConn 45

Game 6: No. 5 Memphis 79, No. 4 UCF 55

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati 82, No. 10 SMU 74

Game 8: No. 6 Wichita State 80, No. 3 Temple 74

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68

Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57