2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

No. 6 seed Wichita State cruised passed No. 12 seed East Carolina in the first round of the AAC Tournament. It will face No. 3 seed Temple on Friday. No. 10 seed SMU defeated No. 7 seed Tulsa by nine points. No. 5 seed Memphis, who is playing the tournament on its home court, beat No. 12 Tulane 83-68 on Thursday. It will take on No. 4 UCF at 2 p.m. on Friday. No. 9 seed UConn face No. 1 seed Houston after its win over South Florida.

Houston, Cincinnati, Temple and Houston all earned byes in the first round and will be return to action on Friday.

2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 UConn -- Noon on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 SMU -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. No. 6 Wichita State -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 AAC Tournament results, scores

First round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73

Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68

Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65

Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57