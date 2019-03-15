2019 AAC Tournament bracket: Scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 AAC Tournament action
No. 6 seed Wichita State cruised passed No. 12 seed East Carolina in the first round of the AAC Tournament. It will face No. 3 seed Temple on Friday. No. 10 seed SMU defeated No. 7 seed Tulsa by nine points. No. 5 seed Memphis, who is playing the tournament on its home court, beat No. 12 Tulane 83-68 on Thursday. It will take on No. 4 UCF at 2 p.m. on Friday. No. 9 seed UConn face No. 1 seed Houston after its win over South Florida.
Houston, Cincinnati, Temple and Houston all earned byes in the first round and will be return to action on Friday.
2019 AAC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 5: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 UConn -- Noon on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Memphis -- 2 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 SMU -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 8: No. 3 Temple vs. No. 6 Wichita State -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2
AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated AAC Tournament bracket here.
2019 AAC Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 AAC Tournament results, scores
First round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 1: No. 9 UConn 80, No. 8 USF 73
Game 2: No. 5 Memphis 83, No. 12 Tulane 68
Game 3: No. 10 SMU 74, No. 7 Tulsa 65
Game 4: No. 6 Wichita State 73, No. 11 ECU 57
