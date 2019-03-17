2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live Duke vs. Florida State score, updates, live stream March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Zion Williamson and Duke look to capture the 15th ACC tournament title of Mike Krzyzewski's tenure on Saturday night as the Blue Devils take on Florida State in the Spectrum Center. The Seminoles made the title game by knocking off top-seeded Virginia in the semifinals, preventing a third Duke-UVA matchup but allowing for another fantastic test for the national championship hopefuls from Durham.

Duke made the tournament final by surviving a 74-73 thriller against North Carolina in a game where neither team shot the ball particularly well but both squads showed tremendous fight and effort in a back-and-forth affair that will go down as one the most memorable games in ACC Tournament history. Since returning from injury, Williamson has scored 60 points in two games and helped round out a Duke rotation that has continued to be adjusted on a week-by-week and game-by-game basis.

Keep it locked here at CBS Sports for all the latest updates from inside the arena in Charlotte as Duke looks to make its case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a win in the ACC championship game against Virginia.

2019 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 14 -- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 4 Florida State -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 ACC Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59

Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70

Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71

Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70

