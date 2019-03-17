2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live Duke vs. Florida State score, updates, live stream March Madness
The Blue Devils and Seminoles will meet for the championship on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Zion Williamson and Duke look to capture the 15th ACC tournament title of Mike Krzyzewski's tenure on Saturday night as the Blue Devils take on Florida State in the Spectrum Center. The Seminoles made the title game by knocking off top-seeded Virginia in the semifinals, preventing a third Duke-UVA matchup but allowing for another fantastic test for the national championship hopefuls from Durham.
Duke made the tournament final by surviving a 74-73 thriller against North Carolina in a game where neither team shot the ball particularly well but both squads showed tremendous fight and effort in a back-and-forth affair that will go down as one the most memorable games in ACC Tournament history. Since returning from injury, Williamson has scored 60 points in two games and helped round out a Duke rotation that has continued to be adjusted on a week-by-week and game-by-game basis.
Duke looks to make its case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with a win in the ACC championship game against Virginia.
2019 ACC Tournament schedule
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 14 -- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 4 Florida State -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
2019 ACC Tournament scores, results
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59
Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56
Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63
Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70
Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72
Second round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59
First round -- Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71
Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71
Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70
-
