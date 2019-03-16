2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live Duke vs. UNC score, updates, schedule, live stream for March Madness
Duke and North Carolina meet for a third straight time in the semifinals in the ACC Tournament
When it comes to the annual ACC Tournament, it can get no bigger than adding another chapter to the Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry. Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, another one of those chapters is set to be added in the semifinals of one of the most popular postseason tournaments of the year.
The No. 3-seed Blue Devils will be looking to avenge the two regular-season losses to the No. 2-seed Tar Heels in hopes of advancing on to Saturday's final against Florida State, who upset Virginia in the first semifinal of the evening. There is one glaring difference in this third matchup for Duke, however: Zion Williamson, who was injured just 36 seconds into the first game against North Carolina, will be on the floor. In Duke's quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, the freshman phenom returned with a vengeance, scoring 29 points and pulling in 14 rebounds.
Be sure to follow along with the live updates of Duke-North Carolina III below, and catch up on all the scores from the 2019 ACC Tournament to this point.
2019 ACC Tournament schedule
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59
Game 13: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke -- 9 p.m. on ESPN
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 14 -- Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
2019 ACC Tournament scores, results
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56
Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63
Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70
Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72
Second round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59
First round -- Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71
Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71
Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70
