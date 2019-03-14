2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

We have reached the busiest day of conference tournament week. With quarterfinal action all over the place, the ACC gets into full swing on Thursday afternoon from Charlotte with its four top seeds hitting the court.

The action tips at 12:30 p.m. ET when NC State faces 1-seed Virginia, followed by 5-seed Virginia Tech and 4-seed Florida State at 2:30 p.m. In the evening window, 2-seed North Carolina and 7-seed Louisville tip at 7. Capping the night is 3-seed Duke and 6-seed Syracuse in a 9 p.m. tip, marking the return of Zion Williamson after missing significant time with a knee injury.

2019 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 8 NC State -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Louisville -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. No. 6 Syracuse -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 14 -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.

2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

2019 ACC Tournament scores, results

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71

Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70

