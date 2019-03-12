2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

The 2019 ACC Tournament will begin Tuesday, and following a wild and unpredictable Saturday slate of games, the matchups are officially set. The tournament will kick off the first day with the Nos. 10-15 seeds battling it out Tuesday in Charlotte. Nos. 5-9 seeds will kick off their tournament the day after. Thursday, Day 3, will feature the top programs; we won't know until Wednesday who the Nos. 1-4 seeds will play.

ACC regular-season champions Virginia and North Carolina are seeded Nos. 1 and 2 (Virginia won its only game against UNC to break the tie.) Virginia kicks off Thursday's quarterfinal games at 12:30 p.m. ET, and No. 3 seed Duke wraps it up with a late 9 p.m. ET tip. Below are the rest of the tip times, along with the updated schedule.

2019 ACC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest -- noon on ESPN

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame -- 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 ACC Tournament bracket

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson -- noon on ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner -- 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 14 -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

