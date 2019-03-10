2019 ACC Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, location, dates, schedule, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 ACC Tournament action
The 2019 ACC Tournament will begin Tuesday, and following a wild and unpredictable Saturday slate of games, the matchups are officially set.
The tournament will kick off the first day with the Nos. 10-15 seeds battling it out through the day in Charlotte. Nos. 5-9 seeds will kick off their tournament the day after. Thursday, day three, will feature the top programs; we won't know until Wednesday who the Nos. 1-4 seeds will play.
ACC regular-season champions Virginia and North Carolina are seeded Nos. 1 and 2, in that order, in the postseason seeding (Virginia won its only game against UNC to break the tie.) Virginia kicks off Thursday's quarterfinal games at 12:30 p.m. ET, and No. 3 seed Duke wraps it up with a late 9 p.m. ET tip. Below are the rest of the tip times, along with the updated schedule.
2019 ACC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest -- noon on ESPN
Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame -- 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Second round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson -- noon on ESPN
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner -- 2 p.m. on ESPN
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 14 -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights
Games begin Tuesday at noon.
