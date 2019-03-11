2019 ACC Tournament bracket, odds: Advanced computer model picks every game
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 ACC Tournament 10,000 times
The 2019 ACC Tournament bracket is set, and the big question before action tips off Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is "Will Zion play?" Zion Williamson, Duke's highly talented freshman forward at the top of many mock NBA Draft boards, has not played since suffering a knee sprain on Feb. 20. But after the Blue Devils' loss at North Carolina on Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters that he thinks Williamson will play in the team's tournament opener Thursday. The Blue Devils (26-5) enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Virginia (28-2) is the No. 1 seed and the betting favorite to win the tournament title, at +120 ACC Tournament odds.
The action in Charlotte begins at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday with No. 12 Miami meeting No. 13 Wake Forest. Also on Tuesday, No. 10 Georgia Tech meets No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 11 Boston College plays No. 14 Pittsburgh. Before making any 2019 ACC Tournament picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now the model has honed in on the 2019 ACC Tournament. We can tell you it's calling for Notre Dame to upset Georgia Tech and Miami to take out Wake Forest on Tuesday. The model also says No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-7) goes all the way to the semifinals, beating Miami and No. 4 seed Florida State in the process. But the model has strong picks on how every game of the ACC Tournament will play out and what team will cut down the nets on Saturday. That information is only available at SportsLine.
So how will the ACC Tournament bracket play out? And what team will be left standing at the end? Check out the 2019 ACC Tournament odds to win below, then visit SportsLine now to see what ACC Tournament picks to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up over $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.
Virginia +120
Duke +175
North Carolina +350
Virginia Tech + 1200
Florida State +1500
Louisville +3000
Clemson +6000
NC State +8000
Syracuse +8000
Field +10000
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Delaware St. vs Savannah St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Delaware State vs. Savannah State 10,000 ti...
-
Podcast: Belmont bid and conference talk
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, SEC, Big East, AAC and...
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
-
2019 AAC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 AAC Tournament action
-
Conference tournament automatic bids
The first four teams in the 2019 Dance: Murray State, Gardner-Webb, Bradley and Liberty
-
Top 25 And 1: Texas Tech makes jump
Chris Beard's Red Raiders were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll