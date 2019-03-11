2019 ACC Tournament bracket, odds: Advanced computer model picks every game

The 2019 ACC Tournament bracket is set, and the big question before action tips off Tuesday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, is "Will Zion play?" Zion Williamson, Duke's highly talented freshman forward at the top of many mock NBA Draft boards, has not played since suffering a knee sprain on Feb. 20. But after the Blue Devils' loss at North Carolina on Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters that he thinks Williamson will play in the team's tournament opener Thursday. The Blue Devils (26-5) enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed. Virginia (28-2) is the No. 1 seed and the betting favorite to win the tournament title, at +120 ACC Tournament odds.

The action in Charlotte begins at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday with No. 12 Miami meeting No. 13 Wake Forest. Also on Tuesday, No. 10 Georgia Tech meets No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 11 Boston College plays No. 14 Pittsburgh. Before making any 2019 ACC Tournament picks of your own, be sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now the model has honed in on the 2019 ACC Tournament. We can tell you it's calling for Notre Dame to upset Georgia Tech and Miami to take out Wake Forest on Tuesday. The model also says No. 5 seed Virginia Tech (23-7) goes all the way to the semifinals, beating Miami and No. 4 seed Florida State in the process.

Virginia +120

Duke +175

North Carolina +350

Virginia Tech + 1200

Florida State +1500

Louisville +3000

Clemson +6000

NC State +8000

Syracuse +8000

Field +10000